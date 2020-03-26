TAT update – Thai airlines temporarily suspend international flights due to COVID-19

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform international and domestic tourists that Thailand-based airlines have announced temporary suspension of international flights due to the reduction in demand amid the ongoing outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Thai Airways International (THAI) announced temporary suspensions of the following flights:

1. Starting on 25 March, 2020: Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Osaka, Nagoya, Seoul, Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Yangon, Singapore, Jakarta, Denpasar, Kunming, Xiamen, Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Karachi, Kathmandu, Lahore, Dhaka, Islamabad, and Colombo. Domestic flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Krabi will be transferred and operated by THAI Smile.

2. Starting on 27 March, 2020: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

3. Starting on 1 April, 2020: THAI will cancel most of its flights to Europe, which include London, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen, Oslo, Moscow and Stockholm.

THAI previously suspended flights to Sendai, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Busan, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Rome, Milan, Vienna, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Muscat, Dubai, and Auckland.

For further information and updates, visit: www.thaiairways.com

THAI Smile temporary suspends all international flights from 23 March, 2020, until further notice. For further information and updates, visit: www.thaismileair.com

Bangkok Airways temporarily suspends all international flights from 22 March, 2020, until further notice. For further information and updates, visit: www.bangkokair.com

Thai AirAsia temporarily suspends all international flights from 22 March-25 April, 2020. All domestic flights and services are still operating normally. For further information and updates, visit: www.airasia.com/en/gb.

Thai Lion Air temporarily suspends domestic and international flights from 25 March-30 April, 2020.The airline plans to resume normal operations on all routes from 1 May, 2020, onwards. For further information and updates, visit: www.lionairthai.com

Nok Air announced temporary suspensions of international flights to Ho Chi Minh City from 21 March-31 May, 2020, and to Yangon from 23 March-30 April, 2020. It previously suspended flights to Nanning and Chengdu from 31 January-30 April, 2020, and to Hiroshima from 8 March-30 April, 2020. For further information and updates, visit: www.nokair.com

All affected passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines to make changes to the flight bookings.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). Travelers can also keep up-to-date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

This press release is published on 25 March, 2020, at 10.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.












