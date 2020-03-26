All national parks in Thailand closed to limit spread of COVID-19

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform international and domestic tourists that all national parks and forest parks in Thailand are closed to visitors from today, 25 March until further notice.







There are currently 133 national parks in Thailand with Khao Yai National Park being the country’s first (established 1962) and Doi Chong National Park being the 133rd.

The temporary closure of the national parks and forest parks in Thailand is part of the nationwide efforts to limit the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). Travelers can also keep up-to-date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

This press release is published on 25 March, 2020, at 10.30 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.











