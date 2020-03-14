TAT: Thailand temporarily suspends visas for 21 countries to contain COVID-19

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior issued temporary suspension of the visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa exemption for three others on 12 March, 2020, effective from 13 March to 30 September, 2020.





Bangkok, 13 March, 2020, at 11.30 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update that as the nation intensifies its measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Ministry of Interior has issued an order to temporarily suspend the grant of a visa on arrival for 18 countries and tourist visa exemption for three others.

The order was officially announced yesterday (12 March, 2020), effective from today (13 March, 2020) until 30 September, 2020.

The grant of a visa on arrival is temporarily suspended for passport holders of 18 nations; namely, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu. Previously, nationals of these countries could apply for a visa upon arrival in Thailand for a period of not exceeding 15 days.

The tourist visa exemption is temporarily suspended for Italy, South Korea and Hong Kong SAR – three of the total 56 nations or territories that are not required to obtain a visa when entering Thailand for tourism purposes for a period of not exceeding 30 days on each visit.

All existing visas attached to the passports or travel documents issued by the Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates prior to the temporary suspension remain valid.

Update for travellers from the Disease Infected Zones

For travellers of any nationalities who are arriving in Thailand from the Disease Infected Zones as announced by the Royal Thai Government on 5 March, 2020 (China – including Hong Kong and Macau, Italy, Iran and South Korea), they are now required to apply for a visa prior to entering Thailand.

Loading…

Travellers to Thailand are advised to avoid transiting at an airport in the Disease Infected Zones as the Royal Thai Government has put in place a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Travellers to Thailand who transited for at least 12 hours at an airport in a Disease Infected Zone or who passed through immigration in a Disease Infected Zone, must pass Thailand’s entry screening including thermal scan, complete the T8 form, and provide the necessary information to the officers at the Quarantine Office upon arrival to Thailand. Before landing, the passengers will have their body temperature rechecked and need to pass the exit screening prepared by the airlines. During the period of transit, all passengers must keep social distancing and only stay in the area near the gate.

For more details on Thailand’s measures for travellers, issued by the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, on 11 March, 2020, please download:

Measures under the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 (2015) to control the Coronavirus Disease 2019 or COVID-19

Q&A regarding the Measures for Travelers

*This press release is published on 13 March, 2020, at 11.30 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.











