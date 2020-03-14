Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand remains at 2nd stage: PM

BANGKOK, March 13 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) epidemic in Thailand remained at its second stage as local disease control was effective.







The daily increasing number of patients was normal and present disease control was satisfactory, he said after visiting Rajvithi Hospital.

“I insist again that the Covid-19 epidemic in Thailand has not reached its third stage… Thailand is doing very well but people must also take good care of themselves,” Gen Prayut said.

He assured that health officials were efficient in screening visitors and quarantining and monitoring people from risk countries.

Screenings of visitors from other countries were intensified including examination at airports of their flight origins. In the past few days visiting flights fell by 100-200 flights and the number of visitors decreased from 6,500 to over 1,000 a day, the prime minister said.

For the upcoming Songkran festival, Gen Prayut said that his government had yet to make a decision that would be based on people’s demand.

He urged returnees from risk countries to do self-quarantine and instructed concerned officials to ensure strict screening of visitors to entertainment places and event venues.











