Foreign Minister warns Cambodian remarks on Thai elections are inappropriate, urges mutual restraint

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeaw has cautioned Cambodia over recent remarks by one of its senior minister regarding Thailand’s political party elections, saying the comments were inappropriate and could undermine the positive trajectory of bilateral relations. He noted that Thailand and Cambodia are maintaining a ceasefire and that continued progress depends on mutual trust and responsible conduct from both sides.

Sihasak said Thailand has consistently conveyed that, during this sensitive period, both countries should respect agreed understandings and avoid actions that could be seen as provocative. He reaffirmed Thailand’s intention to uphold the ceasefire and support steady improvement in relations.







Minister Sihasak referred to past border incidents, including cases of gunfire crossing into Thai territory, noting that Cambodia had taken responsibility and expressed regret in a timely manner. Thailand viewed those responses as constructive and has continued to exercise restraint in the interest of stability.

The foreign minister said that public remarks by senior officials on another country’s internal political processes are inappropriate. He said comments by a Cambodian minister about the potential impact of Thailand’s election outcomes constituted interference in domestic affairs and were inconsistent with accepted diplomatic conduct, adding that Thailand has never acted in this way toward Cambodia.





Sihasak expressed hope that Cambodian officials will show greater care in public statements so that relations can continue to develop in a stable and respectful manner. He added that Thailand will continue to use careful language and expects the same approach from Cambodia to support positive and sustainable relations between the two countries. (NNT)



































