TAT targets up to 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue under ‘Thailand Tourism Next’ strategy for 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced its 2025 performance results and 2026 policy direction, led by TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and deputy governors. The briefing reviewed Thailand’s 2025 tourism performance and outlined the 2026 strategy under the “Thailand Tourism Next” framework. This approach focuses on advancing quality tourism through sustainable value creation and the principle of Value over Volume, with a challenging target of up to 3 trillion Baht in total tourism revenue.







TAT reported that in 2025, Thailand welcomed 32.97 million international visitors. Long-haul markets showed strong growth, reaching a historic high of over 10.8 million visitors. The United Kingdom and the United States each recorded one million arrivals. Domestic tourism also expanded, with 202 million trips by Thai travellers, a 2.7 percent increase, generating about THB 2.7 trillion in total tourism revenue.

For 2026, TAT aims to drive quality-led growth amid global geopolitical uncertainties, increased competition, currency appreciation, household debt, safety perceptions, and natural risks. The strategy is anchored in the “Amazing 5 Economy” framework: Life Economy, Sub-Culture Economy, Night Economy, Circular Economy, and Platform Economy. This approach is designed to enhance value, sustainability, and balanced distribution of tourism benefits.

The policy is reinforced by five marketing strategies: brand confidence, premium destination positioning, airline partnerships, targeted communications, and balanced risk management. TAT will also expand year-round events, promote high-value domestic travel, develop green destinations, strengthen international long-haul and short-haul markets, and advance its role as a digital intelligence hub to support a resilient and sustainable tourism ecosystem. (NNT)



































