TAT targets high-spending UK travelers with 2026 roadshow across major cities

LONDON, UK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) strengthened Thailand’s engagement with the United Kingdom market through the Amazing Thailand Roadshow to UK 2026, held from 19 to 21 May 2026 in Glasgow, Manchester, and London, three major UK travel hubs with strong outbound potential, active trade networks, and air links to Thailand. The roadshow reinforced trade engagement as Thailand continues to build demand from the UK market.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, “The United Kingdom remains one of Thailand’s most important long-haul markets, with arrivals reaching one million in 2025 as demand continued to grow. Through our Airline Focus strategy, TAT has worked closely with airline partners to support new and expanded services to Thailand. The Amazing Thailand Roadshow to UK 2026 builds on this momentum by strengthening trade partnerships, stimulating sales, and laying a stronger long-term foundation for quality growth from high-spending UK travellers.”



The roadshow brought together 19 Thai tourism sellers, comprising 16 hotels and three destination management companies from Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket, and Surat Thani. On the UK side, participation totalled 218 travel trade representatives: 47 travel agents in Glasgow, 83 in Manchester, and 78 travel agents plus 10 top-tier product managers in London. In London, H.E. Mr. Nadhavathna Krishnamra, Ambassador of Thailand to the United Kingdom, welcomed participants and reinforced official support for Thailand’s tourism engagement with the UK market. In Manchester, TAT also organised a UK Tour Operators’ Panel Talk to update Thai operators on UK travel demand, Thailand’s competitiveness, and practical trade marketing recommendations.

Air connectivity continues to underpin UK market growth in 2026. Five airlines currently operate direct services between the UK and Thailand: Thai Airways International, EVA Air, British Airways, Norse Atlantic Airways, and TUI UK, with 35 weekly flights and more than 11,100 seats per week. British Airways’ year-round London Gatwick–Bangkok service from 31 March 2026 is expected to add nearly 60,000 seats this year, while Virgin Atlantic Airways has announced three weekly London Heathrow–Phuket flights for the winter 2026/2027 season, expanding access to key Thai destinations.







TAT will build on this access through ongoing cooperation with UK travel trade partners, media, influencers, and more than 10 leading industry partners, including Trailfinders, Travelbag, Kuoni, Healing Holidays, Destinology, Dial A Flight, Muay Thai Holidays, Southall Travel, and Best At Travel. These activities support TAT’s “Healing is the New Luxury” communication direction, focusing on nature, wellness, responsible travel, and emerging destinations across Thailand. The United Kingdom is among Thailand’s top 10 visitor source markets. In 2025, Thailand welcomed more than one million UK visitors, generating over 74.515 billion Baht in tourism revenue. UK travellers recorded an average stay of 14.18 nights and average trip expenditure of 60,000–70,000 Baht per person, with Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket, Surat Thani, and Chiang Mai among their preferred destinations. Most travel independently, or with friends and partners, for holidays and leisure. (TAT)























































