TAT taps T-POP power as DICE Tour drives tourism across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is advancing its Fandom Tourism strategy by supporting “DICE Busking Tour Across Thailand” and “DICE 1st THAILAND FANCON TOUR,” using the growing influence of T-POP and fan communities to inspire travel and promote destinations across the country. Organized by Sonray Music Co., Ltd., the campaign integrates music and entertainment into Thailand’s tourism identity. It invites travelers to explore iconic hotspots and hidden gems while fueling the nation’s creative industries.







​TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Nithee Seeprae stated the project builds on fan-driven travel, transforming admiration for artists into meaningful tourism experiences. Instead of just hosting performances, the activities connect artists, fans, local culture, and tourism attractions in each destination. In the first phase, all ten members of DICE embarked on a nationwide road trip and busking tour across nine provinces: Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Nong Khai, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Nakhon Sawan. The tour received strong support from local communities, businesses, and tourism stakeholders. It also attracted fans who traveled across provinces and from overseas to attend the events.



​The campaign generated about seven million online engagements through content shared by artists, fans, influencers, local media, and tourism operators. Beyond performances, DICE members participated in cultural activities, sampled local cuisine, and explored regional traditions. This helped present local identities to younger audiences through contemporary storytelling. The second phase of the busking tour will visit Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Krabi, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Chumphon from June 8–16, 2026. TAT will also support the “DICE 1st THAILAND FANCON TOUR” in Songkhla, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chiang Mai between August and September 2026, further encouraging travel, overnight stays, and tourism spending in host destinations. (NNT)

















































