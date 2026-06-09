Krabi–Phuket seaplane flights cleared for takeoff in 2026

KRABI, Thailand – Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit has set a target for pilot seaplane services between Krabi and Phuket provinces to begin before the end of 2026, as Thailand seeks to improve connectivity across the Andaman region. Phattharapong, following an inspection visit to Krabi International Airport and meetings with relevant public- and private-sector agencies, said the ministry is developing the airport as a gateway linking travelers to major tourism destinations and supporting future tourism growth. Seaplanes are expected to offer a faster and more convenient transportation option for reaching islands and coastal destinations along the Andaman coast.







The ministry is also establishing a Strategic Integration Committee for the Development of Water-Based Aircraft Operations to coordinate implementation, develop operational guidelines, and ensure compliance with aviation safety standards. Krabi has been selected as the pilot location for Thailand’s first seaplane operations. Trial flights between Krabi and Phuket are expected to launch later this year with Thai Seaplane, while another operator is awaiting environmental approvals before proceeding. The project is expected to improve travel options for visitors and support growth in tourism, aviation, hospitality, and other related sectors across the Andaman region. (NNT)

















































