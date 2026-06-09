Thailand turns shopping into a tourism experience with Grand Sale 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with public and private sector partners, is presenting the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026 from June to August, inviting Thai and international tourists to discover Thai brands, local identity, and creative tourism experiences under the concept Unforgettable Experience of Thai Brands. Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, “The next value of Thai tourism will come from experiences travellers remember, share, and return to. Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026 is designed to make Thai brands a living expression of Thailand’s creativity, from fashion and craft to lifestyle and community products. When a purchase carries a story of place and people, it extends the journey beyond the trip and creates lasting value for Thailand.”







The campaign turns Thailand’s seasonal shopping promotion into a broader travel experience, with curated privileges and activities that encourage visitors to explore products and services rooted in local character. TAT expects the campaign to support Thai entrepreneurs, strengthen spending across the visitor journey, and generate more than 700 billion Baht in economic circulation.

The press launch featured a panel on the campaign’s Thai brand experience direction, with Mr. Natt Krutetsut, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business; Ms. Kanchana Chanathepaphon, founder of BWILD ISAN, a contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand based in Khon Kaen; and Ms. Priyada Sitthachai, known as Kaem-Bum, actor and traveller representative.

Mr. Natt Krutetsut, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, said, “This year, Amazing Thailand Grand Sale moves beyond discounts to focus on the quality of experience. Travellers are looking for products, places, and stories that feel distinctive to the country they visit. By linking shopping, dining, accommodation, and local experiences, the campaign makes Thai brands easier to discover and gives visitors more reasons to spend time in destinations across Thailand.”

Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026 features four main activities for travellers and participating businesses. Go Shop Get Bag allows travellers spending 2,000 Baht or more per receipt at participating businesses to register online and redeem a shopping bag at designated points. Once Shop One Prize gives registered shoppers the chance to win prizes, including an electric vehicle and travel packages worth more than 1 million Baht in total. Shop On Top offers 10 limited-edition Thai brand prizes worth more than 200,000 Baht in total for shoppers who record their purchases online. Top Seller recognises participating businesses that achieve campaign sales targets, with Diamond, Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards based on accumulated sales of 10 million Baht, 5 million Baht, 3 million Baht, and 500,000 Baht respectively.







Travellers can also receive privileges and discount codes through the campaign website for immediate use at participating shopping centres, department stores, duty-free retailers, credit card providers, an online shopping platform, hotels, resorts, and spas. Participating businesses include Central Group, The Mall Group, Siam Piwat, One Bangkok, MBK Center, Pantip at Ngamwongwan, MAYA Lifestyle Shopping Center, Diana Complex, Jungceylon, Terminal 21, Asiatique The Riverfront, King Power Duty Free, CP Axtra, Gateway Ekamai, Lasalle Avenue, Phoenix Pratunam, Mastercard, Visa Thailand, UnionPay, Shopee, Sri panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel, Baba Beach Club Hua Hin, The Sukosol Bangkok, The Nimman Hotel, AVA Hotel Udon Thani, Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort, and Fah Lanna Spa. Travellers can find campaign details, activities, and privileges at www.tourismthailand.org/amazingthailandgrandsale or contact LINE Official Account: @thailandgrandsale. (TAT)

















































