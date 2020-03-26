Breaking News: Thailand under ‘State of Emergency’ bans entry to foreigners

BREAKING NEWS!

BANGKOK, March 26 – Thailand started the enforcement of the Emergency Decree on Thursday until April 30, imposing the entry ban on foreign travelers with few exceptions and setting checkpoints on roads to screen people for temperature.







Foreigners with work permits in Thailand, diplomats, transporters, shippers, drivers, pilots are allowed to enter the kingdom but they are required to travel with health certificates, issued no more than 72 hours before travelling.

Immigration officials can deny the entry to people who are suspected of contracting the coronavirus or reject to follow regulations and guidelines of Thai authorities.

Thai returnees need fit-to-fly health certificates from doctors and a letter acknowledging their return issued by a Thai embassy to travel home.

Meanwhile, the arm forces set up checkpoints on roads, connecting Bangkok and neighboring provinces to screen people for temperature and check their identification cards and travel history.

In the provinces, governors and the police also set up checkpoints to monitor inter-provincial movement and to screen motorists, crossing provinces.

Under the state of emergency decree, people are banned from entering areas at risks of contracting Covid-19 as announced by governors.

Bangkok and provincial governors order closure of high risk places such as stadiums, entertainment venues, fitness centers, spas.

Public library, museums, natural sites, religious places, bus terminals, markets and department stores can be partially closed.

Hoarding food and necessities and public gathering are also banned.

People aged above 70 years old, those with underlying diseases and children aged below five must stay home except for necessary trips. (TNA)












