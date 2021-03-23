TAT New York Office to host virtual Thai New Year celebration broadcast live from Chiang Mai

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) New York Office is organizing an online “Spring into Songkran Splendours” celebration to welcome in the traditional Thai New Year 2021.



The virtual event is scheduled for Tuesday, 8, April, 2021, from 20.00-21.00 Hrs. (Eastern Standard Time in the United States, GMT-5) with online registration available here, free of charge.

All are invited to participate in this one-night only celebration that will be broadcast live from Chiang Mai, featuring an hour-long programme offering something for all those who love Thailand’s traditional culture, its festivals, and Thai food.







It kicks off with a brief introduction into the importance of the Songkran festival to Thai society followed by a traditional water blessing ceremony from Ban Rai Kong Khing in Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai. The award-winning community is a collective enterprise that is known for its homestays, organic products, and holistic wellness practices.







Elephant care tourism is the focus of a segment hosted by Mr. Theerapat Trungprakan, owner of Patara Elephant Farm, a family-run conservation project near Chiang Mai. He will provide an overview on health and conservation efforts that help provide sustainable solutions for elephant-based tourism in Thailand, and ultimately, a better way life for Thai elephants.

Then celebrity chef Arnold Myint, a James Beard House Chef, Top Chef contender, and Food Network star, will conduct a virtual cooking class with his take on the classic Thai Papaya Salad, or “Som Tum Thai”, to showcase Thailand’s food culture and conclude the event on an appetizing note.

Mr. Santi Sawangcharoen, Director of the TAT New York Office said, “As we prepare for travel’s rebound during the new normal, celebrating Songkran virtually will allow us to gather and enjoy the meaning of the holiday in a new way that feels exciting at this time.”

Chiang Mai was recently ranked by Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards as the “Friendliest City in the World”, and the festive spirit of this Northern Thai city’s annual Songkran celebration is meant to help inspire all around the world on this special holiday.













