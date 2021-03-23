Tourist spots such as Phuket to get more Covid-19 vaccines

Additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be sought for tourist destination provinces to boost the local economies, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.



Anutin said that the latest 800,000 doses of Coivd-19 vaccines have been allocated to at-risk provinces such as Samut Sakhon and tourist destination provinces. Phuket received 100,000 doses and 500,000 doses were sent to Samui Island in Surat Thani.







The Public Health Ministry will wrap up the vaccine rollout plan, based on epidemiology principles.

If negotiations for vaccine procurement succeed, Thailand will receive more than 1,000,000 doses in April. The vaccines, recently received from two companies are enough to handle the current situation, he added.







The public health minister said the government is likely to respond to the request made by the private sector in Phuket for 900,000 doses of vaccines to prepare for welcoming foreign tourists on July 1.

He said Thailand would receive 500,000 doses of vaccine in June and from June, the country will receive 10 million doses a month. As a result, Phuket’s demand for vaccine can be met.

Covid-19 vaccines will be allocated to public members and border officials. The Army will also receive one million doses.







The public health minister also said despite the latest report of a new cluster in a construction worker camp in Samut Prakarn province, the Songkran festival celebration can be held under the public health measures and guidelines on easing Covid-19 restrictions announced earlier.

He said the situation is still under control right now but the safety concern will be the priority. If it is necessary, the plan will be adjusted. (TNA)













