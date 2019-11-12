TAT launches “Travel Thailand with 100 Baht’’ and “Shocking Prices on Weekdays”

BANGKOK – Campaigns to stimulate the domestic economy and tourism were launched today – Monday (Nov 11). They follow the government’s Chim, Shop, Chai (Taste, Shop, Use) campaign which has been very well received by the general public. The campaign has put tens of billions of baht into the economy.

Meanwhile. the government has launched the second phase of the Chim, Shop, Chai campaign to further stimulate the Thai economy in the final months of the year, while the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced the “Time to Tour Thailand” project, which has two campaigns to boost tourism spending. They are “Travel Thailand with 100 Baht’’ and “Shocking Prices on Weekdays”

The “Travel Thailand with 100 Baht’’ campaign covers five product categories: accommodation, airlines, spa services, entertainment venues and tour packages. The campaign offers 40,000 products and services at the price of 100 baht each. People can register with the campaign on November 11 and 12 and December 11 and 12, at www.tourismthailand.org or www.ร้อยเดียวเที่ยวทั่วไทย.com, from 6 a.m. to midnight. The quota is capped at 10,000 applicants per day. Today, the first day of registration, the 10,000-member quota was reached at 6:32 a.m.

The “Shocking Prices on Weekdays”campaign offers products and services compliant with international standards at prices discounted by up to 80%. The campaign covers nine product categories. They are accommodation, airline travel, shopping malls, spa services, hospitals, restaurants, jewelry stores, amusement parks and tourism services. People can register with the campaign at www.tourismthailand.org or www.ร้อยเดียวเที่ยวทั่วไทย.com until December 31 this year. After registration, applicants are required to select one of the nine categories and they will receive a coupon. Their privileges will be revoked, if they fail to use the coupon within five days as required.

The “Time to Tour Thailand” project is intended to encourage people with spending power to spend money on travel experiences, such as accommodation and spa services, by the end of the year. The project is expected to inject 400 million baht into the economy and raise tourism revenue to 3.1 trillion baht this year.