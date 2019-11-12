PM Prayut visits Ratchaburi, says government works for all people

RATCHABURI – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha, has insisted that the government is committed to resolving all problems, and people in all provinces must benefit from this democratically-elected government.

The Prime Minister together with a group of officials visited Ratchaburi province on Monday (Nov 11) to inspect the work being carried out by government agencies. During his visit, Gen. Prayut said he is a democratically-elected premier, who received the majority of votes from Members of Parliament and Senators. He said the MPs represent the people in their areas and there are no divisions among them. Policies of all political parties can be presented to the government. If they are in line with the government’s policies, they will be implemented and the local people will benefit from them in the end.

The Prime Minister visited the Ratchaburi Provincial Adminsitrative Organization to witness the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, presenting certificates of permission to the provincial governor. The certificates will allow local communities to earn a living on particular plots of land. Gen. Prayut then proceeded to Damnoen Saduak district to observe the progress of a canal development project and the marine tourism development project, aimed at promoting the agricultural way of life and the local culture. He then traveled from Chottayakaram temple to Lao Tak Lak Floating Market to meet with the local people.

The Prime Minister also visited the Nongpho Ratchaburi Dairy Cooperative under Royal Patronage to meet with dairy farmers and check out One Tambon One Product (OTOP) goods.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to Kanchanaburi province to observe a project to regulate the rafts along the Kwai River and to open a new community housing project. Before leaving Kanchanaburi tonight, Gen. Prayut is visiting a paper mill, that’s being developed into a cultural conservation and historical area for tourism. He then joined local residents in launching a floating basket into the water at Kanchanaburi Pier to celebrate the annual Loy Krathong festival.