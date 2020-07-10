TAT launches ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 – Non-Stop Shopping’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 – Non-Stop Shopping’ from 15 July to 15 September, 2020, to stimulate tourism spending and help entrepreneurs in tourism-related industries.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 – ‘Non-Stop Shopping’ will continue to promote the image of Thailand as a shopping destination, while also helping all operators affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.







“It will offer products from the fashion, sports, communication technology, home decor, childcare, food and cuisine, hotel, spa, and various tourist industries at special prices. This along with gifts and many more privileges is intended to attract interest from Thai and foreign residents and create new experiences in shopping.”

TAT has invited over 10,000 establishments across the country to join the ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 – Non-Stop Shopping’ project and give special privileges to Thai and foreign residents throughout the two-month period in the main tourism centres of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya and Hat Yai.

The project will differ from the last three years, which formerly focused on discounts from participating establishments, and event marketing in key areas and lucky draws. This year’s project will take an “O2O: Online to Offline approach” through online activities on the project’s LINE official account (online) that will offer gift vouchers for shoppers to redeem as discounts at participating establishments (offline).

Weekly online sales promotions on different categories of products and services will be introduced to entice interest among Thai and foreign residents throughout the two-month period.

Week 1: Travel, hotels, airlines and vehicles.

Week 2: Fashion, beauty, spa and kids.

Week 3: 8.8 Flash Sale.

Week 4: Food and beverages.

Week 5: Entertainment and sport.

Week 6: Property, home décor, and souvenirs.

Week 7: IT, gadgets, and electronics.

Week 8: 9.9 Flash Sale.

On two ‘lucky days’ within the two-month period, TAT is also planning online activities to stimulate spending under the ‘Non-Stop Shopping’ concept, with giveaways and lucky draws.





The ‘8.8 Happy Moment’ campaign on 8 August offers 4,100 vouchers, worth 660,000 Baht, through online quiz games.

The ‘9.9 Get Lucky Number 9’ campaign on 9 September offers 20 gift vouchers, worth 100,000 Baht, via online games on Facebook: Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020.

TAT is also collaborating with the leading on-line shopping platform, Shopee, to organize a sales promotion campaign during 15 July – 31 August, 2020, to increase sales channels for participating entrepreneurs.

The UTU application, a global bank-affiliated platform will also be used to offer special privileges to collect points, redeem points and give cash back to tourists using credit and debit cards from their affiliates.

Shoppers who buy products and services from participating entrepreneurs during the two-month ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 – ‘Non-Stop Shopping’ will also be eligible to win 20 big prizes after the completion of the project including return tickets of a domestic flight from Thai AirAsia and THAI Smile, Mitsubishi All New Xpander car, accommodation package from Bandara Villas in Phuket, gadgets and more worth over 1,000,000 Baht. The lucky draw will take place at the Conrad Bangkok Hotel on 17 September, 2020.







Last but not least, TAT is offering 2020 shopping bags under the “Responsible Tourism – Non Stop Giving Bags” campaign. Shoppers will be invited to snap their photos at participating establishments’ display areas and post on their personal social media channels with #amazingthailandgrandsale2020 and #nonstopshopping2020 for a chance to receive a shopping bag.

TAT expects the project to generate 100 million Baht in direct spending on products and services in the various categories, and help enhance sales promotion for at least 10,000 entrepreneurs in the tourism and travel-related industries in Thailand.

For more information, visit www.amazingthailandgrandsale.com or Facebook: Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020.

(tatnews.org)











