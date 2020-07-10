Chiang Mai opens human-trafficking response center

By Nopniwat Krailerg
0
217
Pol. Lt. Gen. Jaruwat Waisawa (center), accompanied by Pol. Lt. Gen. Prajub Wongsuk (3rd right), pose for a commemorative photo with ambassadors from various countries during the opening ceremonies.
Pol. Lt. Gen. Jaruwat Waisawa (center), accompanied by Pol. Lt. Gen. Prajub Wongsuk (3rd right), pose for a commemorative photo with ambassadors from various countries during the opening ceremonies.

Thailand’s deputy police chief recently opened Provincial Police Region 5’s Center for Identifying and Caring for Trafficking Victims.


Pol. Lt. Gen. Jaruwat Waisawa said the center is one of six being opened in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Sot, Tak, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong and Songkhla to address ongoing human-trafficking and forced labor problems.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jaruwat Waisawa pushes the button to officially open the new center.
Pol. Lt. Gen. Jaruwat Waisawa pushes the button to officially open the new center.

The centers were founded because no one organization currently has the capability to identify and aid human-trafficking victims. The center will also oversee legal prosecution in trafficking cases, he said.

A monk anoints the Center on Identifying and Caring for Trafficking Victims signboard at Provincial Police Region 5.
A monk anoints the Center on Identifying and Caring for Trafficking Victims signboard at Provincial Police Region 5.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR