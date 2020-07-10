Chiang Mai opens human-trafficking response center

Thailand’s deputy police chief recently opened Provincial Police Region 5’s Center for Identifying and Caring for Trafficking Victims.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Jaruwat Waisawa said the center is one of six being opened in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Sot, Tak, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong and Songkhla to address ongoing human-trafficking and forced labor problems.

The centers were founded because no one organization currently has the capability to identify and aid human-trafficking victims. The center will also oversee legal prosecution in trafficking cases, he said.











