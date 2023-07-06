TAT introduces ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 3’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 3’ project, in which Thai and foreign tourists can collect Non-Fungible Token (NFT) virtual art items at tourist attractions and landmarks throughout Thailand between 20 July and 31 August, 2023, to use for privileges and special discounts until 31 December, 2023.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, said “This latest season in the Amazing Thailand NFTs project is set to expand on the success of the first two seasons, and with more than double the amount of NFTs up for collection, it promises even more impressive results. We are continuing to inspire digital asset holders to earn more and travel more within Thailand, and to experience our NFT products – namely Nature to keep, Food to explore, and Thainess to discover – in a sustainable and meaningful travel way.”







The Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 3 project follows on from the Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2 project held in April 2023, and the Amazing Thailand NFTs project held in 2022.

In the Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 3 project, there are 50,000 NFT artworks, by Riety Studio, distributed at 40 tourist attractions and landmarks, 32 airports, seven bus stations/depots, and one train station across Thailand’s five regions, and a further 5,000 at goods and service providers covering food and beverage, wellness, accommodation, sports and outdoors, shopping, and lifestyle.





The 40 attractions and landmarks, which offer specific NFT virtual art of respective locations, are:

In the North: Phasan in Nakhon Sawan; Sakae Krang River in Uthai Thani; Wat Chan Tawan Tok in Phitsanulok; That Yai Waterfall and Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun; San Kamphaeng Hot Springs in Chiang Mai; Wat Huai Pla Kung in Chiang Rai, and Wat Phrathat Doi Pra Chan in Lampang.

In the Northeast: Chiang Khan Walking Street in Loei; Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival; Ban Ta Klang Elephant Village in Surin; Pa Hin Ngam National Park in Chaiyaphum; Phaya Si Sattanakharat in Nakhon Phanom; Khao Yai Thieng in Nakhon Ratchasima; Phanom Rung Historical Park in Buriram, and Naka Cave in Bueng Kan.







In the Central region: Wat Thang Sai in Prachuap Khiri Khan; Wat Muang in Ang Thong; Khao Ngu Stone Park’s Phu Pha Rat Viewpoint in Ratchaburi; Wat Ratchanatdaram Worawihan’s Loha Prasat (Metal Castle), and Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen in Bangkok; Mon Bridge in Kanchanaburi; Mae Klong Railway Market (aka the Umbrella Market) in Samut Songkhram, and Wat Mahathat in Ayutthaya.

In the East: Khlong Khuean Ganesh International Park in Chachoengsao; Ko Lan, and Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chon Buri; Pink Stone Courtyard in Chanthaburi; Lalu (red canyons) in Sa Kaeo; Khao Chong Lom in Nakhon Nayok; Ko ‘Kai-Hua-Ro’ (Laughing Island) in Trat, and Rayong Botanical Garden in Rayong.

In the South: Samet Nang She Viewpoint in Phang-nga; Ko Khai in Satun; Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park in Surat Thani; Phra Phuttha Ming Mongkhon Ek Nakkhiri (The Big Buddha) in Phuket; Pak Pra in Phatthalung; Skywalk Ayerweng in Yala; Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Nang Ngam Road in Songkhla.







Thai and foreign tourists can collect NFTs through the YAKS application (Android and iOS) from 20 July, 2023, onwards. They can be used to unlock benefits for airfares, accommodation, car rentals, travel agencies, shopping, and other privileges.

The Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 3 promotional events will be held in Thailand’s five regions in July and August 2023. These will be on 7-9 July at Songkhla Beach Life 2023 in Songkhla, 22 July at YAMS Nation Tour in Khon Kaen, 29-30 July at the Fin Food Festival in Rayong, 2-6 August at the Thailand Tourism Festival in Bangkok, and 11 August at YAMS Nation Tour in Chiang Mai.

For more information, go to YAKS x Amazing Thailand NFTs on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AmazingThailandNFTs/), www.yaks.club, or TAT Contact Center 1672 Travel Buddy. (TAT)

































