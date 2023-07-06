MYAirline launches new Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok daily flights

Bangkok, 5 July 2023 – Bangkok has become the first international destination for Malaysia’s newest low-cost airline MYAirline, with the launch of a new daily direct flight from Kuala Lumpur to Suvarnabhumi Airport on 28 June 2023 and a second daily flight to Don Mueang International Airport on 1 July 2023.

From 17 August 2023 a second daily flight will be added to both airports, bringing the total daily flights operated by MYAirline between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok to four.







The airline, established in January 2021, said it was the first Malaysian carrier to fly to both Bangkok airports, and that it planned to add flights to other destinations in Thailand in the future, such as Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai.

Mrs. Sirintara Surakanitaya, TAT Kuala Lumpur Office Director, said “MYAirline is providing tourists with more options and flexibility in terms of traveling between Thailand and Malaysia, catering to travelers’ specific needs and enabling them to plan their itineraries more efficiently.”







The 180 passengers including media and bloggers onboard MYAirline’s inaugural flight to Suvarnabhumi Airport on 28 June – Flight Z9 550 – were welcomed upon arrival by TAT and airport staff. (TAT)

















