TAT eyes Move Forward Party leader Pita as brand ambassador

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has come up with an idea to invite Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to be the TAT’s brand ambassador to attract young tourists and family travellers to Thailand.

TAT governor Yutthasak Supasorn said Thai tourism is recovering after the pandemic. The TAT wants to restructure the East Asia market particularly Japan and South Korea to draw more young tourists.







Pita’s youthful charisma can attract new –generation tourists and his strong bond with his seven-year-old daughter seen on social media can also draw attention from family tourists.

However, the idea is the future plan. After a new stable government is formed, the TAT will invite him. Pita is likely to accept the invitation, the TAT governor said. (TNA)















