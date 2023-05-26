‘Trusted Thailand’ campaign launched to reinforce Chinese tourist confidence

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the ‘Trusted Thailand’ campaign to reinforce Chinese tourist confidence, as part of its efforts to reiterate tourist safety measures while promoting meaningful travel experiences in Thailand.

According to Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, the ‘Trusted Thailand, You Taiguo Yue Wan Yue Kaixin’ campaign is launched to reassure Chinese tourists that Thailand is a safe and secure destination. He stated that the ‘You Taiguo Yue Wan Yue Kaixin’ tagline in Chinese, which translates as ‘the more one travels to Thailand, the more fun they have,’ is to reinforce that Thailand continues to be the preferred destination for Chinese tourists by offering an extensive variety of quality tourism products and services that cater to the lifestyles of various Chinese travel segments.







TAT is promoting the campaign through a key opinion leaders (KOLs) Mega Fam Trip, which is currently taking place from May 18-28, 2023. The trip brought 60 KOLs from China to explore meaningful travel experiences in key tourist destinations across Thailand. The trip also includes a ‘Shopping Challenge’ at ICONSIAM, which is designed to showcase a variety of Thai tourism products and services that offer experience-based tourism and leverage the kingdom’s 5F soft-power elements which are Food, Film, Festival, Fight, and Fashion.







The campaign is expected to raise awareness of tourist safety measures and meaningful travel experiences in Thailand through content shared with followers of participating KOLs on various online community platforms such as Weibo, WeChat, Little Red Book, and Bilibili.

To underline the campaign’s key message, TAT and the Royal Thai Police have implemented measures to ensure the safety and security of all tourists while enjoying travel experiences in Thailand with the 60 participating KOLs, as well as Thai and Chinese media in Thailand, and representatives of airlines and campaign partners.















