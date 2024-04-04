TAT and Grab launch secondary city tourism 3-month campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in partnership with Grab Thailand, has launched the “Amazing Thailand, Travel with Grab” campaign, set to invigorate domestic travel by highlighting attractions in both well-known tourist locales and burgeoning secondary cities.

The campaign, active from April 1 to June 30, leverages the influence of well-known travel personalities to uncover “Unseen Thailand” through the engaging “Eat Pray Shop” concept, offering promotional discounts on Grab’s services and a chance for consumers to win a share of prizes exceeding 35 million baht.







The promotion introduces local explorers to Thailand’s hidden gems via a series of travel vlogs titled “Amazing Thailand, Travel with Grab The Series,” created in collaboration with leading travel influencers. Audiences will be guided through a curated experience of undiscovered attractions, culinary delights, spiritual sites, and unique shopping opportunities. To make travel more accessible, Grab is offering substantial discounts to new users alongside a promo code “NEW AMAZING,” granting up to 100 baht off their first ride, amounting to over 8 million baht in total discounts.







The tourism project also encourages the exploration of Thailand’s secondary cities with the chance to win exclusive travel packages and other valuable prizes. By using the promo code “AMAZING,” travelers can enjoy discounted rides and participate in a lucky draw with prizes including a luxury trip to Nan province, gold necklaces, AirPods, and GrabGift cards. (NNT)































