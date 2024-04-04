Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport opens ‘Grab’ pick-up point for passengers

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has joined hands with Grab Thailand to inaugurate the Grab service center in Suvarnabhumi airport as a pick-up point for passengers and anyone using the Grab application to call a taxi. The new service also gives arriving travelers more choices in transportation.







The project is expected to improve seamless transport connectivity, aligning with the Government’s target to make Suvarnabhumi Airport one of the top 20 airports in the world. Earlier, the AOT launched Grab service centers at Don Mueang airport, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.







The Grab service center is available 24 hours a day and is located at Gate 4, on the first floor of the airport. The AOT is also planning to extend the public transportation service via mobile applications with other service providers. (PRD)































