Taiwan’s Eva Airways and Thai Airways ground collision delay flights, no injuries

Some flights were delayed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday (10 June) after two planes collided on the ground near a taxiway.

Citing Japan’s transport ministry, public broadcaster NHK said no injuries occurred, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport.







The broadcaster showed footage of jets from Taiwan’s Eva Airways (EVA) and Thai Airways (THAI) on the ground. Part of the wing of the THAI plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway.

THAI said its Bangkok-bound flight TG683 was on a taxiway preparing for takeoff when a winglet – a part at the tip of its plane’s right wing – collided with the tail of EVA flight BR189 that was also on a taxiway. Both airlines have since confirmed that there were no injuries on board either flight.







The collision damaged the Thai plane’s winglet, meaning it was unable to operate the flight. The Airbus A330 aircraft carried 250 passengers and 14 crew members.

EVA said none of the 13 flight crew and 194 passengers on its flight was injured. The two flights have since been canceled and passengers and crews from both planes escorted to safety.

THAI said Japan’s civil aviation authority was investigating the incident, adding that the airline will also conduct its own investigation. (NNT)

































