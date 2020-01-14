Taiwanese Man Confesses to Killing Wife in Chon Buri



CHON BURI (TNA) – A Taiwanese man confesses to killing his wife and dumping a suitcase containing her body into the sea in Thailand’s Chon Buri province.

The body of Liew Lili, 33, was found washed ashore at Bang Phra beach last Friday.



In the investigation, police believe her husband Lu Chu Yang, 38, bought duct tape, cords and large plastic bags from a store in the district before the body was found.

On Sunday, police arrested him at a rented apartment in Si Racha district.

Lu confessed to the police that he murdered his wife out of a fierce quarrel over family business and the nationality of their three-month-old child.

He was brought to Bang Phra beach to reenact his crime on Monday.

According to police the couple who ran a garment export business arrived in Thailand in August last year when Liew was six months pregnant.

She later gave birth at a local hospital. (TNA)