Austrian parachutist rescued from side of cliff

Johannes Klauser, 28, was jumping from the 250-metre-high Khao Ok Thalu mountain on Monday morning.

Shortly after airborne, gusty wind blew him onto a cliff, leaving him clinging on a ledge about 175 meters above the ground.



The incident was witnessed by his wife who went to the peak with him in the morning. Local residents quickly alerted police and rescue workers to rescue him.

Finally, a Thai rock climber managed to climb down the cliff and free Klauser.

Klauser and other parachute jumpers reportedly performed several jumps during the weekend. The Austrian suffered only scratches to his right leg. (TNA)