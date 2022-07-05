Taiwan-bound ketamine worth 175 million baht seized from Bangkok Port

Customs officials seized 50 kilograms of ketamine worth 175 million baht before it was smuggled to Taiwan.

Patchara Anuntasilpa, director-general of the Customs Department, said the narcotics were falsely declared as vacuum sealers and were about to be exported from the Bangkok Port to Taiwan. His officials found the illicit drug at the port.







The ketamine was locally estimated at 15 million baht. In Taiwan its price would soar to 87.5 million baht for wholesale and 175 million for retail, he said. Officials were looking for a culprit in the case.

After country reopening, more foreigners were trying to smuggle narcotics on flights. Some smuggler was arrested with 10 kilograms of illicit drug, Mr Patchara said.





He also said that despite the decriminalization of cannabis, the Ministry of Commerce still prohibited its export and import.

Since last October, the Customs Department has seized narcotics worth 2.31 billion baht in 93 cases, Mr Patchara said. (TNA)































