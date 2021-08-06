Swiss woman found dead at Phuket waterfall

Phuket, Aug 6 – A Swiss woman was found dead half-naked at the Ao Yon waterfall in Muang district. Police initially believed she was murdered while resisting a rape attempt.

Police at Wichit station were informed of the murder yesterday. Villagers told the station that the body lay in a stream about 500 meters from the entrance of the Ao Yon waterfall.







There police saw the body covered with a black sheet and a big rock was left on the head. The woman had short blond hair and was 160-165 centimeters tall. The body lay face down with its naked lower part. Jeans and underwear were seen in the stream near the feet of the body.

There was not a noticeable wound on the body. Police assumed the woman had died at least 48 hours before being discovered. Forensic police collected evidence and took pictures at the scene before bringing the body to an autopsy. (TNA)























