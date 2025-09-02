Something New Every Week at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya

Beyond its tranquil charm, Thai Garden Resort is also home to a weekly line-up of events and dining experiences designed to tempt your taste buds and enrich your stay.

Mondays at 16:00 – Cooking Live with Chef Thianchai

Join us at the Oasis Restaurant for a unique opportunity to watch Chef Thianchai cook live, demonstrating step by step how each dish is prepared. Learn his techniques, discover new flavors, and take inspiration back to your own kitchen. It’s an engaging experience that brings together the joy of cooking with the satisfaction of tasting.

A Daily International Feast

Whether you’re a lover of hearty German classics, savory Italian favorites, or the vibrant spices of Thai cuisine, the Oasis Restaurant’s international menu has something for every palate. Enjoy your meal in our open-air dining space, surrounded by lush palm trees and the calming ambiance of nature.

Saturdays – Buffet & Live Music

The weekend comes alive at Thai Garden Resort with our spectacular Saturday buffet. Indulge in an extensive selection of dishes while enjoying live performances that add rhythm and atmosphere to your evening. Perfect for families, couples, or groups of friends, it’s an experience that blends great food with great entertainment.

Why Choose Thai Garden Resort?

Beyond its culinary attractions, the Thai Garden Resort is known for its award-winning hospitality, spacious accommodations, and peaceful environment. Guests can relax by our expansive lagoon-style pool, stroll through tropical gardens, or simply unwind in the comfort of their rooms, knowing that every detail is designed to make their stay memorable.

Nestled in the heart of Pattaya, the Thai Garden Resort is more than just a serene escape—it’s a place where culinary delights, warm hospitality, and lush tropical surroundings come together to create unforgettable experiences. Spread across 25,000 square meters of landscaped gardens, our 4-star retreat offers an oasis of comfort and relaxation, just moments away from the city’s vibrant energy.

Thai Garden Resort Pattaya – Where every day offers something new, and every moment feels like a holiday. Reserve your experience today – whether it’s a table at the Oasis or a getaway in paradise. Visit www.thaigarden.com to book your table or stay.



































