Saurya Airlines plane crash in Nepal leaves 18 dead; captain in hospital

A small plane crashed and caught fire while attempting to take off from an airport in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, on July 24, resulting in at least 18 fatalities, captain was rushed for medical treatment. The head of airport security in Kathmandu reported that rescue teams are on-site, dealing with the charred remains of the aircraft.







The plane, operated by Saurya Airlines, was carrying two crew members and 17 technicians. As per preliminary information, eighteen bodies have been recovered from the crash site. The passengers were en route to the city of Pokhara for maintenance inspection work. Media reports indicate that the aircraft involved was a Bombardier CRJ-200, one of two such planes in Saurya Airlines’ fleet, which have been in service for around 20 years.

Eyewitnesses say that the plane was taking off from the Southern-end of the runway (Koteshwor side) and suddenly flipped with the wing tip hitting the ground. The aircraft caught fire immediately. It then plunged to a gorge on the eastern side of the runway between Buddha Air hanger and the radar station. Thick billows of smoke are seen in the airport.







Police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.

Nepal has faced criticism over its poor aviation safety record. The country’s deadliest aviation disaster occurred in 1992 when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus crashed into a hill while attempting to land in Kathmandu, killing 167 people.









































