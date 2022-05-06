Suspects cleared off crimes to have investigation records removed: Royal Thai Police

The Royal Thai Police have assured that they will remove from their data systems any criminal investigation records for individuals cleared of wrongdoing.

According to Assistant National Police Chief Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakparn, the police are currently erasing investigation records for people accused of legal offenses who were later cleared of all charges. The records will be removed from the Criminal Records Division’s (CRD) filing system without requiring a formal request.



Pol Lt Gen Surachate said the policy aims to ensure that innocent people do not lose employment opportunities after being investigated when companies conduct background checks.

According to the latest police database report, about 12 million people are currently on file, 7.8 million of whom saw their cases concluded by the courts or by prosecutors. The CRD will examine the 7.8 million people whose cases were either dropped by prosecutors, dismissed by courts or resulted in not guilty verdicts without appeal. The division will then remove their files from the system. (NNT)

































