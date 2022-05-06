Pattaya landlady distributes food to the needy on Walking Street

The return of foreign tourists to Pattaya coinciding with the opening of Pattaya Walking Street are reasons enough to celebrate, but Amporn Kaewsaeng landlady of the Stones House decided to go one step further by making merit to mark the auspicious occasion of her 50th birthday.

Together with friends from the Mum Aroy Restaurant, 3 Mermaids Café & Restaurant and operators of pubs and bars on Pattaya Soi 7 & 8, the benevolent business people set up a row of tables in front of the Stones House on Pattaya Walking Street where they distributed a variety of Thai delicacies to people walking by.



The most popular dish was no doubt the “Somtum”, better known to foreigners as the very spicy “Papaya Pok Pock” salad. The second and third most popular dishes were the “Kanom Cheen Namya” Rice noodles in fish curry sauce and vegetables and Rice vermicelli with minced fish and coconut milk in red curry. Water, juices, sweets and deserts were also given out.







People of all walks of life came by to wish Amporn a Happy Birthday and partake in the sumptuous home-made traditional Thai food.

Amporn said, “the past two years have been very difficult for everyone. The economic crisis hit people of all ranks of society very hard. We can only wish and pray that tough times have past and that we can look forward to a brighter future for everyone.”



































