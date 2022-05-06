Money Expo 2022 Bangkok to focus on digital assets

Money Expo 2022 Bangkok will be held from May 12th to 15th at the Challenger Hall of Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani, with an emphasis on digital assets.

Santi Viriyarangsarit, Chairman of the Money Expo, said the annual event, the 22nd of its kind, will be organized by “Money and Banking” magazine under the theme “Wealth to Wellness.”



Offering products and services at the event are non-bank, insurance, and capital management firms, gold brokers, digital asset exchange service providers, digital asset consultancy companies, and financial service-related government units and private firms.

Santi said the event this year would conform to the new consumer behaviors in terms of investment trends and lifestyles. He explained that nowadays investors shift their focus to digital assets, adding that participating firms will help new investors get off the ground faster in digital asset investment.







The event will offer enthusiasts advice on digital asset investment, along with the latest happenings with the Web 3.0, NFTs, Metaverse, GameFi, and DeFi.

Aside from digital assets, event-goers can find more information about the stock market and gold investments from industrial gurus. (NNT)

































