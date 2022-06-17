Suspect in murder of two Thais in Taiwan surrenders at border in Chiang Mai

Santi “Asoeng” Supa-apiradeepailin turned himself in to police in a border area in the northern province as a suspect in the murder of two Thais in Taiwan.

Mr Santi, 35, had been wanted for the murder of his childhood friend, Ms Pojanee Saelee aka Ami, who was pregnant with twins and her husband in Taiwan nine days ago. He reportedly fled to Thailand after the crime.







Mr Santi surrendered to police of the Crime Suppression Division and the Provincial Police Region 5 in Ban Arunothai village in Chiang Dao district bordering Myanmar at 8am today (June 17).

Police right away brought him to downtown Chiang Mai for a flight to Bangkok where he would be questioned. They had searched for the suspect over the past week.





A source quoted the suspect as saying that he was forced to lure the woman friend to the murder which resulted from a business conflict. (TNA)































