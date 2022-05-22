Surin Hospital introduces new linear accelerator for cancer treatment

Surin Hospital has become the first hospital in Thailand and the Asia Pacific to invest in Harmony technology, as it introduces a new medical linear accelerator (LINAC) for cancer treatment.

Harmony was intended to address rising demand for radiotherapy through an optimal balance of productivity, precision and versatility that will enable clinicians to use a variety of cutting-edge techniques to treat breast, lung, pelvic and head-and-neck cancers.



With its comprehensive capabilities, combined with a 25% shorter treatment period and a 30% smaller footprint than other LINACs, Harmony is a precise and versatile system for both developing markets and those where radiotherapy is already well-established.

Dr Chumnum Witthayanan, director of Surin Hospital, said the hospital expects to increase the daily number of patients treated with radiotherapy, thereby increasing their chances of recovery.(NNT)

































