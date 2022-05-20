Exploding gas tank flies down Pattaya 3rd Road

Leaking gas propelled a steel tank 100 meters down a Pattaya street, hitting an electrical box and two motorbikes.

Several pedestrians on Third Road narrowly escaped injury when the natural gas vehicle tank shot out of the back of the Paisan Sai 3 Garage May 17. It flew high into the air, rebounded off power lines to hit a Provincial Electricity Authority control box before bouncing into two parked motorbikes.



“San”, a 45-year-old beverage vendor in the area, said he heard the high-pitched whistle of what she thought was an air leak and ducked as the tank flew by.

Garage owner Paisan Subpeenan said the gas tank was taken off a demolished car and was to be sold as scrap. While it was kept in the back of the garage for safety, its valve wasn’t checked and residual gas exploded out when the valve broke or leaked, turning it into a rocket.









































