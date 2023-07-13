Suphan Buri to unveil Thailand’s longest skywalk in 2025

Suphan Buri province is set to welcome the longest skywalk in Thailand as the construction of the skywalk at U Thong Ancient City Nature Trail is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Suphan Buri Governor Nattapat Suwanprateep has announced the progress on the construction of the skywalk in the province’s U Thong district, confirming that the first phase of the construction has been successfully completed. The second phase is currently underway and is expected to be finished in 2025.







Rising 32 meters high and spanning an impressive 500 meters in length, the skywalk will offer visitors breathtaking panoramic views of the surroundings. Access to the skywalk will be facilitated by a nine-floor glass elevator, adding to the allure of the experience. Its design will also prioritize safety and stability as each floor panel is made from durable safety glass capable of supporting weights up to 500 kilograms.







The construction process includes excavating high-density rocks in the mountain and securely attaching beams to the mountainside. Six 24-millimeter bars have been embedded into the slope, significantly improving the project’s safety measures.







The governor expressed his confidence in the stability and strength of the skywalk, highlighting the collaborative efforts of specialists to create a secure and aesthetically pleasing tourist attraction. He added that a field survey conducted at U Thong Ancient City Nature Trail will contribute to the development of a comprehensive plan for sustainable tourism in the province.

The skywalk serves multiple purposes, one of which is to promote historical tourism, specifically regarding the Dvaravati period. It is also expected to encourage an influx of Buddhist pilgrims, attracting visitors seeking a spiritual connection. (NNT)



















