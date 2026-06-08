Suphajee joins ISB 75th anniversary charity concert

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun has attended the “Harmony for Hope” charity concert, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the International School Bangkok (ISB), which aims to advocate for human capital development and equal educational opportunities for youth. Held on June 7, 2026, at the ISB Theater, the event welcomed prominent figures from the public and private sectors, business leaders, and celebrities. The initiative centers on using the power of music and community collaboration to provide educational pathways for disadvantaged youth, aligning with national strategies for human capital development.







​A major highlight of the evening was a series of impressive musical performances by ISB students alongside special guest artist Lydia Sarunrat Deane and renowned international groups The Harvard Krokodiloes and The Radcliffe Pitches from Harvard University. Additionally, ISB, in partnership with KULA and the parent-student network, organized an art exhibition and auction to raise further funds. The primary objective of the event was to raise 2 million baht to provide scholarships for 75 students under the iCare Thailand Foundation who risk premature educational withdrawal due to financial constraints. All proceeds from ticket sales, the art exhibition, and direct donations will be allocated exclusively to these scholarships, reflecting ISB’s 75-year dedication to creating opportunities, inspiring hope, and empowering the next generation. (NNT)

















































