Phang Nga launches 2026 Kapong Durian Festival

PHANG NGA, Thailand – Phang Nga Province has officially launched the 2026 Kapong Durian Festival to promote high-quality local fruits, increase product value, and support sustainable economic growth in the community. Phang Nga Deputy Governor Bancha Thanuin presided over the opening ceremony of the annual festival at the plaza in front of the Kapong District Office on June 5, 2026. The ceremony was attended by heads of government agencies, local administration executives, community leaders, farmers, and members of the public.







​The Vice Governor stated that the festival aims to publicize the province’s renowned economic fruits, particularly the Sarika Durian and Thip Phang Nga Mangosteen, both of which hold Geographical Indication (GI) status. The event also expands market channels, adds value to agricultural yields, and stimulates the community economy. During the ceremony, the Vice Governor presented awards to winners of agricultural produce competitions, honoring local farmers for their commitment to quality development.



​Local vendors reported a significant boost in sales during the festival, attributing the increase to the government’s Thais Help Thais Plus stimulus program. Merchants noted the program provides financial benefits that make high-value purchases like durian more affordable, accelerating purchase decisions and facilitating cash flow. Participating vendors added that the initiative reduces household expenses while creating a continuous economic multiplier effect benefiting farmers, small business owners, and local communities. (NNT)

















































