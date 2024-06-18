Supamas unveils initiative to boost high-tech industries

Thailand is transitioning its economy towards high-value, high-tech industries, as unveiled in the “IGNITE THAILAND: Future Workforce for Future Industry” initiative. The strategic announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi at a vision statement event on June 17 in Bangkok, attended by key governmental and industry leaders.







During his speech, Anutin revealed foreign corporate interest, which was highlighted by Apple Inc.’s plan to establish a campus at Chiang Mai University as a potential future collaboration to support software development talent. The initiative targets key sectors such as semiconductors, advanced electronics, electric vehicles (EV), and artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing the need for upskilling and reskilling the workforce. This will be supported by various mechanisms, including human development programs, financial incentives for training, and enhanced educational and private sector collaborations.







Supamas earlier detailed an ambitious plan to develop over 280,000 skilled professionals across these industries within the next five years. Immediate projects include short-term Upskill/Reskill courses, the Coop+ Program linking students with employment post-graduation, and international internships. The plan also includes upgrading labs into training centers to establish multiple new centers across Thailand, focusing on sectors critical to technological advancement.

According to Minister Supamas, the comprehensive strategy underscores the government’s commitment to integrating education, government policy, and international business partnerships to drive growth in high-tech industries, positioning Thailand as a future leader in these fields. (NNT)





































