Sunlight streaming through 15 doors of Prasat Hin Phanom Rung in Buri Ram March5-7

THAILAND EVENT: The first opportunity this year to witness sunlight streaming through the 15 doors of Prasat Hin Phanom Rung in Buri Ram will be from next Tuesday to Thursday 5-7 March 2024. The sun is expected to set around 6:15 pm. Participants should gather at the East Prasart courtyard at 5:30 pm.

Please note that this event is subject to weather conditions; if it’s cloudy, partly cloudy, overcast, or rainy, the phenomenon may not be visible.

If you miss this event, there are three other chances to experience it: another sunset event on 5-7 October, and two sunrise events on 3-5 April and 8-10 September. (TAT)































