Roger Federer enjoys beauty of beach at sunrise, navigates vibrant streets of Bangkok in tuk-tuk

Tennis icon Roger Federer has wrapped up his visit to Thailand, sharing a series of photographs from his journey across the kingdom. The final post from Federer, accompanied by the words “And that’s a wrap,” featured him and his wife, Mirka, enjoying the beauty of a Thai beach at sunrise, visiting an elephant sanctuary, and exploring the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok.

Federer’s Thai adventure began unfolding on social media on February 23, with the tennis star documenting his experiences, starting with a serene boat ride through the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi province, and indulging in the local favorite, sticky rice with mango.







Federer later shared a video clip of himself navigating the vibrant streets of Bangkok in a tuk-tuk under the playful caption “Fast and furious Tuk-Tuk edition.”

The Swiss maestro’s recount of his travels has resonated widely, attracting thousands of likes and comments from fans around the globe. The warmth of the reception from Thai fans and the intrigue sparked among international followers showcase the global appeal of Thailand as a travel destination.







Federer, aged 42, holds a special place in tennis history, having been ranked world No.1 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals for a total of 310 weeks, which includes a record 237 consecutive weeks. Throughout his distinguished career, Federer clinched 103 ATP Tour singles titles, among them 20 major titles—setting records with eight Wimbledon victories, a joint-record five US Open wins, and six year-end championships. (NNT)









































