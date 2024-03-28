Summer Sonic and Tomorrowland – two world-class music events coming in Thailand

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that two world-class music events, “Summer Sonic” and “Tomorrowland,” have confirmed that they would be held in Thailand.

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024, one of the world’s highly successful music festivals, is scheduled on 24-25 August 2024 at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province. This marks the second time that the festival has ever been held outside Japan, and the first time in Southeast Asia.







As for the electronic dance music (EDM) festival Tomorrowland, it plans to premiere in Thailand in 2026. This will probably be held for ten consecutive years.

These announcements underscore the potential and the readiness of Thailand to be a top destination for large-scale international events and festivals. (PRD)































