Police officer ordered to pay 27.3 million baht to family of doctor died in motorcycle-hit accident on Bangkok road

The Bangkok Civil Court has mandated Police Lance Corporal Norawich Buadok to compensate the family of Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, an eye doctor fatally struck by his motorcycle at a pedestrian crossing in 2022, with 27.3 million baht.

The ruling comes after Dr Waraluck’s parents sought damages from both Norawich and the Royal Thai Police (RTP), attributing the responsibility for her death to the officer’s negligence and the lack of traffic law enforcement by the police. Despite the lawsuit’s dismissal against the Royal Thai Police as an entity, the court acknowledged Norawich’s sole responsibility in the incident.







The compensation includes funeral costs and future loss of income, reflecting the parents’ lifespan and the potential earnings of Dr Waraluck. Additionally, Norawich is required to pay a 5% annual interest on the compensation amounts from the incident date until full payment is made.

The decision also follows an appeal that resulted in the extension of Norawich’s prison sentence to over ten years. The RTP has stated that Norawich will be dismissed from service if the Supreme Court upholds the conviction. (NNT)































