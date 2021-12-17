Studies show Thai students are poorer due to Covid-19

Research has found the Covid-19 pandemic has compromised children’s education opportunities, with the number of students with financial problems increasing to 1.2 million in 2021.

According to research quoted by SompongJitradab of the Equitable Education Fund (EEF), the number of pupils classed as “extremely poor” has climbed to 1.24 million, up from 994,428 in the first semester of 2020. The number represents 20 percent of students nationwide.







He stated that the transition to online learning has had an impact on some children in Grades 1-3, adding that some have fallen behind in reading, writing, and math as a result. Meanwhile, 87 percent of students in 29 provinces lack access to energy or equipment, and those kids who are unable to keep up with their classmates are unlikely to return to school.



Mr. Sompong said that more collaboration is required to keep these children in the educational system. However, he believes that financial support may not be sufficient because these children are also dealing with stress, anxiety, and isolation and will require all the assistance they can get.







Meanwhile, another study citing findings from four communities with a population of 5,000 people discovered that approximately 200 out of every 1,400 children are at risk of dropping out of school, indicating that children from low-income families in urban areas were the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.(NNT)



























