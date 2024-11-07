Strong winds in Pattaya and Bangkok, cooler temperatures in Central and Northern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Meteorological Department has forecasted cooler weather in upper Thailand, with temperatures expected to drop by 1-2°C, accompanied by strong winds in the Northeast, North, Central, and Eastern regions. Bangkok and surrounding areas will experience windy conditions and isolated thunderstorms, with a 10% chance of rain.



In the next 24 hours, a moderate-to-strong high-pressure system from China will extend over upper Thailand and the South China Sea. This is expected to bring cool morning weather and a 1-2°C temperature drop, especially in the Northeast, North, Central, and East (including Pattaya).

Meanwhile, a westerly wind wave from Myanmar will pass over the western part of the North, bringing thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas. Residents are advised to stay healthy amid the changing weather, and farmers should prepare to protect their crops from potential damage.







In southern Thailand, a monsoon trough will stretch across the lower southern region, while a moderate northeast monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand and the South. This will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the South, with potential flash floods and landslides in mountain slopes and low-lying areas.

Moderate waves are expected in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with wave heights reaching 1-2 meters in the Gulf and about 1 meter in the Andaman Sea. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 meters. Mariners are advised to exercise caution, especially near thunderstorms, and avoid sailing in areas of heavy rain.

In Bangkok and its surrounding areas, mostly cloudy skies with strong winds and isolated thunderstorms are expected, with minimum temperatures of 24-25°C and maximum temperatures of 31-33°C.









































