Ranger dies during patrol in Tap Lan National Park; body retrieval through challenging terrain

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – A park ranger died while on patrol in the Tap Lan National Park, prompting a 12-hour rescue operation, Nov 6.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Worawan Anchuen, was part of a ranger team conducting a routine patrol in the forest behind the Lam Plai Mat reservoir when he collapsed and lost consciousness Tuesday afternoon.



Despite immediate medical attention from his colleagues, Worawan could not be revived. The remote location of the incident, deep within the forest, required a complex rescue operation involving boats and a lengthy trek on foot.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene but it took them 3 hours to reach him due to the challenging terrain. He died at the scene and his body was brought out of the forest early Wednesday.







The preliminary cause of death is suspected to be heatstroke. However, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their colleague and pledged to provide full support to the bereaved family. -819 (TNA)





































