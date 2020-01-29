Strict Screening for Coronavirus Stepped up at Thai Airports

BANGKOK – Thai Permanent Secretary for Public Health reiterated that only eight coronavirus cases from China were confirmed in Thailand while the Public Health Ministry is ready to deploy additional 5,000 personnel to screen tourists at international airports.





Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai told a press briefing on Monday about the new coronavirus situation in Thailand that the number of new coronavirus cases was confirmed at eight and they were infected with the disease in China.

Eight confirmed cases include seven Chinese tourists and a Thai national, having returned from Wuhan, he said.

Five of them were fully recovered and the conditions of the remaining three cases are improving, he added.

He denied rumours that some immigration police officers were contracted with the new coronavirus and said there was no death from the coronavirus in Thailand.

Thailand has also expanded the strict screening at airports to cover arrivals from Wuhan, Changchun and Guangzhou.

Thai authorities urge the public not to panic because Thailand has the surveillance mechanism, put in place. Additional 5,000 health personnel will be deployed to station at the disease control checkpoints at the airports to work around the clock.