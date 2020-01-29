PM wishes for 4% GDP growth

BANGKOK — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wishes the economy will grow by at least 4% this year although the novel coronavirus outbreak is affecting tourism.





Gen Prayut voiced his expectation while opening the new head office of the Federation of Thai Industries at Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep.

Although the world economy was slowing down, the Thai economy should be better than last year and he wished to see the growth pace of at least 4%, Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister said his government had measures to cope with the viral outbreak that was affecting tourism.

During the opening ceremony, Gen Prayut said he planned to form a committee to receive proposals from FTI and the government would develop the proposals to enhance the potential of Thai industries.

He suggested industrialists take baht appreciation as an opportunity to import machinery to improve their businesses.

The new office of FTI covers 5,000 square meters. Founded 53 years ago, FTI intends to promote Thai industries and economy. Its services cover 45 industrial clubs, 74 provincial branches, 11 industrial clusters and over 11,000 members.