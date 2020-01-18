Strict laws will be enforced on vehicles emitting black smoke

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport has stepped up efforts to put an end to black smoke being released by some trucks and passenger buses, to help reduce ultra-fine dust particles in the air.



The Department of Land Transport is to send its inspectors to undertake random checks of trucks and passenger buses on primary and secondary routes in Bangkok and neighboring provinces. Inspections will be conducted on a regular basis in various locations, such as Khlong Toei Port, Khlong Luang Commodity Transport Station, Rom Khao, Lad Krabang, Tiwanon Road, Lam Luk Ka Road, Borommaratchachonnani Road, Suwinthawong Road, Phahonyothin Road and Bang Na-Trad Road.

Provincial transport offices will also dispatch officials to inspect the condition of passenger buses at bus stations and along primary and secondary routes. Drivers of buses with exhaust emissions that exceed the permitted PM2.5 levels, will face a fine of 5,000 baht. A ban will also be imposed on their vehicles until they are fixed and resubmitted for inspection. People can make complaints about vehicles emitting black exhaust fumes to the Department of Land Transport’s 1584 hotline. They can also submit their complaints via the department’s Line account and Facebook page.